Former government minister threatened following radio remarks about incarcerated singer

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Feb 24, CMC – The main opposition People’s National Party (PNP) Friday condemned death threats that have been made against former government minister, Lisa Hanna. Who is its spokesperson on youth and culture, Lisa Hanna.

Police said they were investigating the threats made on social media after she called for recordings of dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel and other murder convicts to be banned from the airwaves.

Vybz Kartel, whose real name is Adijah Palmer, is currently serving a life sentence for murder

Head of the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime (CTOC) branch, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Clifford Chambers, said a profile of risk against Hanna will inform the police as to whether additional security will be assigned to her.

“As it is right now, there is a certain additional risk profile that is being conducted, and based on the outcome of that, we will decide whether we are to increase her security,” Chambers said, adding that in her capacity as MP, Hanna is assigned close protection personnel.

In the statement, the PNP said that while it respects the rights of people to disagree with the views expressed by others, it is unacceptable for citizens to resort to threats.

The opposition party said that it is pleased that the police are treating the matter seriously and expects that it will be investigated speedily.

Hanna had come under much criticism after she appeared on a local radio programme on Thursday calling for the ban.

Her comments come amidst ongoing discussions about how violence in the country is intertwined with certain negative aspects of popular culture.

During the discussion, Hanna questioned whether corruption is involved in the recording of songs by the incarcerated DJ.

Asked whether the music of convicted persons should be banned from the electronic media, Hanna responded, “… I am prepared to have that discussion [with a view to] coming to a decision that says, in the best interest of our country, we have to identify what rules are rules and what privileges are privileges. If you are convicted, perhaps it is [that] your music need not be played on the radio.”