Five Islands return to the Premier Division

The Five Islands Football Club is back in the Antigua & Barbuda Football Association’s (ABFA) Premier Division after just a season of absence.

The former champions secured the second and final spot available when they hammered demoted West Ham FC 7-0 at the Antigua Recreation Ground (ARG) on Thursday.

The victory lifts Five Islands to 43 points from their quota of 22 matches. They finish five points adrift winners the Swetes FC.

President of the Five Islands FC, Fernando Abraham, although happy with his team’s promotion, said the real aim was to win it all.

“The whole plan was to win the First Division so I wasn’t going there to come second; but I am quite happy I am second so that I can be in the Premier Division without having to play in the Playoffs. But the whole aim was to win the First Division from the start and that’s why I brought in those players,” he said.

For now however, the former national player said he has encouraged his players and fans to just revel in what they have achieved.

“What we need to do is to just enjoy the moment at this time, that we are back in the Premier Division. We will [then] sit down and put our heads together and come up with a plan for the next season. Football is not like before. Football is about money right now and if you don’t have money you can’t compete,” he said.

Thursday’s results mean that two other Premier Division teams, All Saints United and Villa Lions, after finishing third and fourth respectively, will face former top flight champions, SAP, in the Playoffs.

The winners of the round-robin affair will take a third and final spot in the Premier Division for the 2017/18 domestic season.