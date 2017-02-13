Empire gets crucial points as Tryum moves out of relegation zone

New Story

Former champions Empire were the only winners in the Antigua & Barbuda Football Association’s (ABFA) Premier Division on Sunday, pulling off a crucial 1-0 victory over relegation threatened Liberta Blackhawks in the feature match of a double-header.

Playing at the Antigua Recreation Ground (ARG), Empire had their lone strike from Nicardo Lindsay in minute 45 as they move to 23 points and fifth in the 10-team standings.

The loss was Liberta’s 12 in 17 outings, as they remain on 15 points and second from bottom in the automatic two-team relegation zone.

In Saturday’s opening fixture, Tryum and Glanvilles played to a 1-1 draw. The lone point proved crucial for Tryum as they move to 15 points and out of the automatic relegation zone due only to a superior goal difference to that of Liberta.

Kevin Samuel netted for Tryum in minute 18, while Glanvilles had their lone strike from Sheldon Neil in minute 56.

Glanvilles, whose departure from the top flight had been written some weeks ago, edges to nine points at the bottom of the standings.