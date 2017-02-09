Education ministers to define common priorities to improve education

New Story

NASSAU, Bahamas, Feb. 9, CMC – Ministers of Education from the Caribbean and other countries in the Americas are meeting here to define common priorities aimed at improving quality education in the region.

The Organisation of American States (OAS), says that the two-day meeting, which gets underway on Thursday, is expected to culminate with the approval of the Inter-American Education Agenda, a landmark document aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals agreed by the United Nations in 2015.

“The approval of the Inter-American Education Agenda is a milestone achievement in improving quality education in the Americas,” said the OAS, noting that the education agenda “codifies agreement on three concrete priorities.”

These priorities are: Quality, inclusive, and equitable education; Strengthening the teaching profession; and Comprehensive early childhood care.

The inaugural session on Thursday will feature the participation of Prime Minister Perry Christie; OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro; Education Minister, Jerome Fitzgerald; and Vice President of the World Bank for Latin America and the Caribbean, Jorge Familiar.

The theme of the meeting is “The Inter-American Education Agenda: Building alliances and advancing towards the Sustainable Development Goals”.