Cornwall: My confidence is always high

All-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall said he was always confident he would have led the Leeward Islands Hurricanes to victory in their high-scoring Regional Super50 clash against the Windward Islands Volcanoes here on Wednesday at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG).

In pursuit of a difficult 294 for victory in the day/night affair, Hurricanes were in control at 164 for one in the 30th over behind captain Kieran Powell’s brilliant 80, but lost five wickets for 44 runs to collapse to 208 for six in the 39th over.

Cornwall, who celebrated his 24th birthday a week ago, then took control of the run chase for Hurricanes, blasting 74 not out off just 50 balls to stun Volcanoes.

“I think the pitch was a good pitch and I think Windward Islands were probably 20 or 40 runs short on that wicket and my confidence is always high. It’s just that when you go out there and bat you have to do the basics and at the end of the day, once you do the basics then everything will fall into place,” he said.

Cornwall smashed 10 fours and a six as he added 91 off 63 balls in an unbroken seventh wicket stand with Trinidadian all-rounder Akeal Hosein, whose unbeaten 26 came from 24 balls and was equally crucial.

The right-hander, who has also done fairly well with the ball, said that once the Hurricanes stick to the script, they have a legitimate chance of lifting this year’s title.

“If I can bowl my 10 overs for 40 or 30 runs I am comfortable with that. I am not really looking wickets once I can get dot balls in then the wickets will come but some of the teams [batsmen] would play me more carefully and try to get my 10 overs out of the way. I know the top order batting for our team is clicking and I think once we go and what we practice then everything should be okay,” the Antiguan said.

