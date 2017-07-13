Cornwall hoping for Windies call-up for England tour

New Story

Leeward Islands and West Indies A all-rounder, Rahkeem Cornwall, is hoping for a call-up to the Windies senior squad for their tour of England starting August 1st when the visitors play a 3-Day warm-up match against Essex in Chelmsford.

The Antiguan, who captained the senior national team in the recent Leeward Islands Cricket Board limited overs competition, said he continues to work hard in hopes he is called into action soon.

“I think once you step up to the next level you just have to work hard at your game and once you know what you can do then you have to keep working on it and strengthen yourself and do what you have to do. I am hoping the selectors will give me a chance but if not I will be with St Lucia for the CPL,” he said.

Cornwall has played 30 first-class matches in which he scored over 1000 runs at an average of 22.50. With the ball, he has 141 wickets with a wicket every 50 balls. He averages 24.49.

In List A matches, his records are much better as the right-hander has scored 557 runs in 22 innings at an average of 34.81 and with the ball, he has taken 20 wickets in 22 innings with an average of just over 29.95, conceding just 3.4 runs every over.

Former Leeward Islands and national cricket captain, Wilden Cornwall, is also calling for his nephew’s inclusion in the squad to England.

“I think it’s time now and I don’t know what else the young man is supposed to do because he really works hard and you can’t keep overlooking people who are performing. Performance is the key and you have to perform to get selected. He is the only individual who has not been given an opportunity to play for the senior team as yet and they say it is performance you get picked by,” he said.

The Windies will play three Tests, five One Day Internationals and a lone T20 in England.