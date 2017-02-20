Chronixx to make second Tonight Show stop

New Story

Reggae singer Chronixx is set to appear on American network NBC ’s The Tonight Show on Friday, February 24.

This would mark the second time the 25-year-old, who is widely regarded as the forerunner of the reggae revival movement, would be appearing on the late night talk show with the host Jimmy Fallon. In 2014, while promoting his EP Dread and Terrible, Chronixx performed the title track along with his Zinc Fence Redemption band and created quite a buzz on social media.

He is currently promoting his upcoming album Chronology, set to be released in a few weeks. Earlier this month he released the lead single Likes. This self-produced track sees the artiste speaking his mind on today’s dancehall climate and social media hype. He is set to commence a promotional tour of North America in March and will be accompanied by fellow ‘revivalists’ Jah9, Jesse Royal, Kelissa and Max Glazer (Federation Sound).

The 44-stop tour, slated to start March 2 and runs through to June 17, begins in New Haven, Connecticut, and makes its way across the length of breadth of the United States and a few Canadian provinces, before ending in Booneville, California at the Sierra Nevada Music Festival.

Among the cities listed for stops are: Detroit, Michigan; Louisville, Kentucky; Columbus, Ohio; Chicago, Illinois; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Sacramento and San Francisco in California; Reno, Nevada; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Houston and Dallas, in Texas; New Orleans, and Louisiana. Over in Canada, Chronixx will perform in Vancouver, Montreal and Ontario.

Chronixx is known for tracks such as Behind Curtain, Smile Jamaica, Somewhere, Ain’t No Giving In, Capture Land, They Don’t Know, and Clean like a Whistle.