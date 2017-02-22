Ball in Bravo’s court: Cameron

New Story

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) – West Indies Cricket Board president Dave Cameron has remained vague on the future of embattled left-hander Darren Bravo.

With the career of the Trinidadian up in the air following his sending home ahead of the Tri-Nations Series in Zimbabwe last November, Cameron refused to be drawn definitively on the player’s future, saying only “the ball is in his court”.

“My understanding is that Mr Bravo has met with the executive of the WICB and the ball is in his court, as to whenever he is willing to come back and play cricket,” Cameron said at a recent WICB town hall meeting in Trinidad.

Clearly incensed by Cameron’s criticism of his “declining” form and “poor performances”, Bravo slammed the Jamaican administrator in a Twitter outburst, labelling him a “big idiot”.

The WICB promptly cancelled Bravo’s match/tour contract and sent him home from the tour but also gave him until 4 pm of November 11, to remove the offending tweet and issue an apology for his actions.

Failure to do so, the WICB said, would result “in further disciplinary action, including referral to the WICB disciplinary committee”.

Asked at the town hall meeting if he had received an apology from Bravo, Cameron again repeated: “The ball is in his court.”

Bravo did not play in the WICB’s Regional Super50 for his native Trinidad and Tobago Red Force and with no clear information emerging from the regional governing body on the matter, it remained uncertain when the impasse with the player was likely to end.

On Monday, Bravo was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League auction but will need a No Objective Certificate from the WICB in order to participate.

Bravo is West Indies’ leading Test batsman with 3400 runs from 49 Tests and at average of 40.

Only last October, he stroked a superb century in the day/night first Tests against Pakistan in Dubai.