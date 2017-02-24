Administrators hail Hector’s Windies call-up

Antigua & Barbuda’s Shawnisha Hector will train with the Senior West Indies team ahead of this year’s World Cup.

Congratulations have poured in for young Antiguan cricketer, Shawnisha Hector, who was named in a 20-member training squad for the West Indies women’s cricket team as they prepare for the Women’s Cricket World Cup in June.

The 17-year-old Pigotts villager was amongst two uncapped players selected for the camp, which runs from March 7-20 here in Antigua.

The other uncapped player in the squad is 23-year-old Grenadian Akeira Peters.

President of the Antigua & Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA), Leon Rodney, urged the player to keep working hard towards achieving her goals.

“On behalf of myself as president of the Antigua & Barbuda Cricket Association, we want to congratulate Miss Hector for making that 20-ladies squad. We wish her all the best and hope that she will move on to the next level. It just shows that once we continue to put in the hard work in anything that we can make it,” he said.

 

SQUAD – Merissa Aguilleira, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Shanel Daley, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Erva Giddings, Shawnisha Hector, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Anisa Mohammed, Chedean Nation, Akeira Peters, Shaquana Quintyne, Tremayne Smartt, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor.

