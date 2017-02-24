ABS workers up in arms against consultant

February 24, 2017 The Big Stories No comments
New Story

ABS Consultant Garfield Burford (Online photo)

Employees at the Antigua & Barbuda Broadcasting Service (ABS) are sticking to their position not to take orders from a consultant, despite a threat of disciplinary action from the permanent secretary (PS) responsible for that department.

One worker who has been speaking out on social media, Veron “Epilus” Edwards, said the workers are acting on the advice of their representative, Ralph Potter of the Antigua Trades & Labour Union (AT&LU).

OBSERVER media was unable to reach Potter for comment.

However, in a letter to the staff of the News, Sports and Current Affairs department at ABS, dated February 22, 2017, the PS noted it was brought to the attention of the Ministry of Broadcasting that the workers “are of the firm view that they should not be taking instructions from Garfield Burford, since he is a Consultant.”

The letter, signed by the “permanent secretary”, whose name was not written on the document, stated: “Please be advised that Mr Burford was lawfully employed by the Government of Antigua and Barbuda as a Consultant, which is a Director level position.”

More in today’s Daily Observer.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.