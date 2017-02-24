ABS workers up in arms against consultant

New Story

Employees at the Antigua & Barbuda Broadcasting Service (ABS) are sticking to their position not to take orders from a consultant, despite a threat of disciplinary action from the permanent secretary (PS) responsible for that department.

One worker who has been speaking out on social media, Veron “Epilus” Edwards, said the workers are acting on the advice of their representative, Ralph Potter of the Antigua Trades & Labour Union (AT&LU).

OBSERVER media was unable to reach Potter for comment.

However, in a letter to the staff of the News, Sports and Current Affairs department at ABS, dated February 22, 2017, the PS noted it was brought to the attention of the Ministry of Broadcasting that the workers “are of the firm view that they should not be taking instructions from Garfield Burford, since he is a Consultant.”

The letter, signed by the “permanent secretary”, whose name was not written on the document, stated: “Please be advised that Mr Burford was lawfully employed by the Government of Antigua and Barbuda as a Consultant, which is a Director level position.”

