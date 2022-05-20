Ziggy Beazer to appear in September assizes for alleged murder of cellmate

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

Any time during or after September, a man accused of murdering his cellmate will be appearing before a High Court Judge to answer to the serious charge against him.

Ziggy Beazer is believed to have killed Leroy Caesar, a 64-year-old resident of Jennings, on the night of December 29, 2021

The pair reportedly got into a fight in a cell they were sharing at St John’s Police Station.

The reasons for either man being held at the station are still unclear.

Caesar was found lying unresponsive and was subsequently transported to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre by EMS where he was pronounced dead about 10.38pm that same night.

The defendant, who is represented by Attorney Lawrence Daniels, was previously charged with the murder of Jermaine “Six Months” Destin, but was deemed unfit to stand trial after being diagnosed with schizophrenia in July 2020.

Beazer and Dwayne “Little Man” Joseph were jointly charged with murder after Destin was shot in his head in Villa on March 18 2013.

The court later separated the cases and Joseph was tried separately for the crime in March 2020. But Joseph was found not guilty after the prosecution’s main witness, Ingram Carson Matthew, aka “Uppercut”, denied key parts of his statement to police.

When the main witness took the stand, his testimony was different from that of his police statement.

Matthew, who claimed he knew the two accused all their lives, told the court that he only got to the scene in time to see Destin lying in a pool of blood and did not see who shot him.

The witness was therefore declared hostile and the prosecution was forced to discontinue the case against Joseph.