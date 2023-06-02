Zalaan & James To Box In St Maarten Invitational

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Boxers Zalaan Jan and Kibwana James are full of confidence as they finalise preparations for this weekend’s Test Your Skills Invitational Boxing Tournament in St Maarten.

The duo, who will be accompanied by coach Anthony Severin, are expecting to win their respective divisions with Jan set to punch in the cruiserweight, and James fighting in the welterweight of Saturday night’s event.

Zalaan said a recent OECS tournament held in Dominica has helped to prepare him for the pending event.

“It motivated me a lot for the upcoming fights, because when I went there I saw [fighters] from all different Caribbean islands and the environment was very nice in terms of being in the same area with 50 other boxers. It was amazing. I am going to come back here with the win and that’s my expectations. I’ve trained too hard for me to lose, so definitely going to go in there with some hard fight. I don’t know him [opponent] much, but I hope he is ready as well because I am going to come in and try to take his head off,” he said.

James’ confidence is equally high with the boxer banking on his strengths to carry him into the title bout.

“Well, for me, my strengths are power, the speed, movements in terms of upper body and feet and my expectations are to win of course and to bring home that gold medal,” he said.

Meanwhile, coach Severin said he has prepared the fighters to the best of his ability and is confident they will perform well.

“I know they haven’t gotten to fight since Dominica but they’ve been training hard, they’ve been very consistent and I’ve been training them in all different styles so they should be prepared for anything that comes their way, so I know they are going to do well,” the coach said.

The event is being hosted by the St Maarten Boxing Federation.