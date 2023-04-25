YouthZone: Motivation

- Advertisement -

“Powering people to achieve high levels of performance and overcoming barriers in order to change.” That’s how researchers Hamid Tohidi and Mohammad Jabbari described motivation, whose components comprise: activation, intensity, and persistence.

All motivation starts with action, according to entrepreneur Evan Tarver. Activation represents the decision to commence a behaviour in order to achieve a reward or incentive while intensity refers to the dedication and effort you put in as you pursue that reward. So, intensity varies and “is driven by your expertise and level of desire,” Tarver noted. Persistence, however, is your ability to stay on course and achieve your goal despite setbacks.

Twenty-year-old Romario Hughes and Alisha Clue believe that motivation is inextricably linked to personal and professional success. They insisted that in the face of challenging circumstances, motivation makes the achievement of goals and a fulfilling life possible.

“It will push you to alter your behaviour,” said Alisha who’s pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Finance at the University of the West Indies.

As an educator, Hughes understands the relationship between motivation and student performance. But before we delve into the educational domain, let’s first examine the Hierarchy of Needs theory by the father of motivation Abraham Maslow. The renowned psychologist initially identified physiological, safety, love/belonging, esteem, and self-actualisation as five fundamental needs of mankind. At the bottom of the pyramid are physiological needs, basic necessities such as food and water. Deficiency in these needs will prevent the activation of higher order needs like esteem (respect, dignity, autonomy) and self-actualization (one’s fullest potential).

With Maslow’s theory in mind, it’s no wonder teachers find it difficult to motivate some students. Their efforts may fail because these youth are battling survival issues like hunger and violent homes. Does it mean that teachers should not try? Not at all. But they must be aware of existing socio-economic inequalities and the implications of a hungry, angry man and abuse. Rather than learning about algebra and story writing, the focus should be on seeking intervention. And parents, please be real. How can your children flourish academically when they are worrying about your safety, their next meal, or burdened with taking care of their siblings? Your decision to remain in abusive situations or keep having kids solidifies poverty, and can surely eclipse academic progress.

Alisha Clue

For students who have no problems with basic needs, but lack motivation, teachers, like parents, have an awesome responsibility to arouse, sustain and direct human behaviour. Author Chris Kyriacou highlighted effective teaching strategies that can build on intrinsic and extrinsic motivation and expectation for success.

Intrinsic motivation comes from within and involves doing something because that’s personally rewarding. By selecting topics that are likely to interest pupils, offering choice, using various games, and providing regular feedback are few examples of how teachers bolster intrinsic motivation. However, there are times when even the most vibrant pastors and serial entrepreneurs become tired of doing what they love, especially when taken for granted. Hence the need for external rewards.

The value of extrinsic rewards must never be downplayed. Some students seek academic validation like Alisha who’s motivated by straight A’s and a high GPA. Linking effort and success to material rewards and privileges is one strategy to build pupils’ extrinsic motivation. However, Kyriacou warned that teachers must ensure the reward or privilege offered does not undermine intrinsic motivation. For instance, offering a book token to the best project “may again offer far more hurt to those unsuccessful than pleasure to the pupil who wins it.” Esteem-related rewards such as high grades and teacher praise are also effective.

We can also build on expectation for success? Ensure that the tasks set are challenging and offer pupils a realistic chance of success. Therefore, Kyriacou said teachers must take into account students’ ability and previous learning. Teachers’ help and expectations must convey confidence in students and “the belief that with appropriate effort they will be successful.” And don’t forget to convey that success also lies in the students’ own hands.

Romario Hughes

Recognising the significance of hard work, Alisha and Hughes indicated that they owe their growth to positive role models, access to resources, and opportunities. As April, financial literacy month winds down, Hughes, who’s also the General Secretary of the National Youth Parliament Association, plans to promote healthy financial habits among young people.

“Financial illiteracy can lead to feelings of confusion, frustration, and helplessness, particularly among youth who may not have had the opportunity to learn about managing money and making informed financial decisions. This lack of knowledge,” according to Hughes, “can cause young people to feel demotivated and uncertain about their future prospects.” Hughes emphasised that it’s important to encourage conversations around money.

Chinese philosopher Confucius declared: “Real knowledge is to know the extent of one’s ignorance.” The collaboration of all stakeholders like the schools and community, and use of online platforms will increase access to financial education. Knowledge is not only empowering, but is the ultimate motivator.