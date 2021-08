More than 20 youths from the Grays Green Community have been participating in a basketball camp in the area. The Grays Green Camp, which is being run by basketball coach, former national player and Grays Green native Oslyn ‘Pigeon’ Gregory, is the first one to be held in the area for over five years.

Gregory is no stranger to hosting youth camps as he annually hosts a youth league in Liberta featuring both male and female players. He is attached to the Ministry of Sports’ Basketball Unit.