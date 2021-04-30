Youth who allegedly lured man to the beach to kill him slapped with additional charge

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A youngster who is accused of attempting to murder a man whom he lured to the beach with sex, received an additional charge when he appeared in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

The Hatton resident, who was 19 years old at the time of the incident, is now facing two charges –wounding and attempted murder.

The accused reportedly became friends with the 29-year-old complainant in 2018 and asked several favours of him.

In early 2020, the accused asked to borrow $100 which he promised to repay within weeks.

But when the accused was unable to make good on his promise, they reportedly agreed to have sexual intercourse as repayment.

However, the complainant – who is from Golden Grove – grew tired of the delay and asked for his money. But the accused insisted that they should follow through with the alternative plan.

When the two men met up on January 6, 2020, the accused was reportedly armed with a knife which he is said to have concealed in his pants waist.

The complainant would have reportedly picked up the accused to carry out the transaction at Dove Trail Beach in Yeptons, where they went to the back of the vehicle.

The complainant is said to have knelt down with his pants off and was being titillated by the accused when in a split second the accused allegedly drew the knife and cut the complainant’s throat.

The accused attempted to run but the complainant ran behind him and they ended up struggling, at which time the accused allegedly stabbed the complainant several times.

The complainant eventually managed to get hold of the knife and the accused fled.

The complainant then got into his vehicle drove in a rush to the hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

The accused is scheduled to return to the St John’s Magistrates’ Court on June 17. On that day, Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh will decide if there is enough evidence against him to send the matter up to the High Court.