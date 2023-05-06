Youth violence prompts popular band to withdraw from teen fete

- Advertisement -

By Charminae George

Popular group ‘Kaution BAND’ say they will not be performing in an upcoming teen fete, ‘F.E.T.E, sneakers edition’, due to deep-rooted concerns about violence amongst youth.

The decision has been viewed as the band taking a major stance against the ongoing issue that has caused concern nationwide.

Scheduled for July 22 2023, the fete is geared towards young people.

On their Facebook page, the band said, “We are deeply saddened to announce that we’ll be no longer performing at F.E.T.E July 22nd 2023. Unfortunately a matter at hand is getting out of control and we are for the cause of stopping it.

“We wish all the youths will take this as an example of consequence towards their actions, and be better youths for today, violence is NOT the way to go, life is too short and sweet to throw it away at a young age,” the notice added.

Kaution’s management further stated, “So moving on with the cause, we’ve decided to not perform for any young youths at this present moment due to ongoing matters, unnecessary fighting in jams, damaging others and it may not be in the fete but as they leave the gate outside is where they so call ‘coop’ others.”

‘Cooping’ is the act of planning to inflict bodily harm on targeted individuals.

In response to the band’s post, most of the comments have been in support of the decision.

Using the hashtag ‘stop the violence’, Facebook commentors praised the band for seeking to protect the youth.

“Jah know! Good move….. #stoptheviolence we need to save our youth,” one said.

Kaution is an upcoming young band that strives to preserve the music culture of Antigua and Barbuda, according to their Facebook page.