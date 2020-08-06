Youth to be tried for malicious damage to college property

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

A 22-year-old man facing several charges relating to offences which he allegedly committed at the Antigua State College (ASC) will appear before court again in November.

Yesterday, Elexta Francis pleaded not guilty to causing malicious damage to a glass window, breaking and entering with intent to commit larceny, and causing damage to a metal door at the tertiary institution.

He was therefore set to go on trial before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh in St John’s Magistrate’s Court on November 12.

It is believed that Francis committed the offences on May 17.

Francis did however admit to separate offences of beating his brother’s girlfriend and being armed with an offensive weapon on June 2.

On that day, an argument ensued between him and the complainant and he armed himself with a stick which he used to hit her.

Defence lawyer Lawrence Daniels explained that there was a disagreement between Francis’ mom and the complainant, resulting in the fight.

The defendant was ordered to pay the complainant $300 or spend a month in jail for the charge of battery.

He was fined $200 for the weapon. If he fails to pay, he will spend another month behind bars. The father-of-one has until August 19 to pay the fines in full.

Francis was also charged with stealing $15,000 worth of electrical wire belonging to the government. Since that is an indictable offence, it will be addressed separately at a committal hearing.

In another matter that came before the court, Roger St John will be tried on November 17 for allegedly beating a woman and throwing missiles at her.

St John reportedly beat the mother of his 12-year-old daughter and threw a pill bottle and Lysol can at her in late July.

In arguing for his client to be given bail, attorney Daniels said that his client was disciplining his child when the mother tried to step in.

St John was granted bail in the sum of $1,500 with a cash component of $500.