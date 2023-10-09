Youth Symphony Orchestra preparing to fly nation’s flag in UK

Young musicians with the Antigua and Barbuda Youth Symphony Orchestra are preparing to take their harmonious sounds to the UK for a series of special performances.

Forty-one students will fly to London today for the two-week trip which will see them play at a variety of prestigious locations – most notably at Duke’s Hall in Marylebone alongside the world famous Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

The orchestra’s spokeswoman Patrice Simon told Observer all the participating youngsters had successfully auditioned before the Kanneh-Masons, a British family of musicians with Antiguan heritage who played an integral role in establishing the orchestra and mentoring the children.

Also joining the trip is the country’s Director of Culture Khan Cordice who will hold pan workshops during a sojourn to Jersey where the group arrives on October 17.

Simon added that the tour was an “exciting opportunity” for the youngsters – who play a range of percussion, string and wind instruments – to showcase their talents on the international stage.