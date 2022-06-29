Youth sailing programme proving a hit with kids

- Advertisement -

The Round South Youth Sailing Programme at the National Sailing Academy – funded by the Sir Andy Roberts Community Development Foundation – is off to a great start.

Due to overwhelming interest, the number of children who can participate has been increased from 12 to 15, and many more interested children are on a waiting list that is still growing.

The Sir Andy Roberts Community Development Foundation is extending an invitation to corporate and community partners to come on board to help expand the programme that will see young sailors attaining first level sailing certification in 30 weeks.