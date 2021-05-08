Youth reportedly stabbed by co-worker slips into coma, blood appeal launched

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A 23-year-old resident of Tindale Road who was allegedly stabbed by one of his co-workers two days ago, has been listed in critical condition at Mount St John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC).

Yesterday afternoon, the mother of Shaquille Joseph told Observer media that her son, who was a patient in the Intensive Care Unit at MSJMC, had lapsed into a coma.

“He’s not conscious; he’s in a coma,” she said somberly.

Joseph’s mother is also appealing to the public to donate O-positive blood to help save her son’s life.

She also disclosed that he had been stabbed three times during the incident: “one to his heart, diaphragm, and back. The one in his back is not so serious but the other two are very serious,” she shared.

However, “his heart is punctured. They opened him up yesterday and he was bleeding from inside so what happen now is they didn’t get to stitch him back up yesterday. They left it open so they have him in theatre now to clean it and stitch it,” she explained further.

Further inquiries also indicated that he is on a ventilator.

Joseph, an employee of National Solid Waste Management Authority, received multiple stab wounds to his chest and back on Thursday morning, reportedly while he was on the job in Golden Grove.