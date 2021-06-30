Youth remanded on armed robbery charges

Spread the love













A youth accused of robbing two women of their car has been remanded to prison.

Rasheed Daley, 20, of Cooks New Extension, is said to have seized the blue Toyota Vitz – valued at around EC$17,000 – at Ffryes Estate on November 12 last year.

He is also accused of robbing the pair of their mobile phones, jewellery, and around EC$800 in cash. The vehicle was later recovered by police in the Golden Grove area.

The youngster appeared before All Saints Magistrate’s Court yesterday to face two counts of armed robbery.

He is also said to have robbed a shop owner in Bendals on November 13 2020 of almost EC$3,000 and other valuable items.

Daley’s committal hearing was set for October 6.