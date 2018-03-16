Youth put their skills on display at All Star Festival

New Story

A number of youth basketball players put their skills on display on Day one of the Cool and Smooth Inter-School Basketball All-Star Festival in the Mini-boys Secondary, Mini-boys Primary, Mini-girls Primary and Junior boys divisions on Wednesday afternoon at the JSC Sports Complex.

Matthew Christian of Antigua Grammar School (AGS) walked away with a number of individual awards in the Mini-boys Secondary category claiming the Individual Shoot-out and the Individual Speed Dribble titles.

Christian however shared the Speed Dribble award with St. Joseph’s Academy’s (SJA) Jonte’ Lewis as both players tied twice in the final round.

SJA also claimed the Team Speed Dribble Relay title while St. Anthony’s Secondary’s (SASS) Aidian Doumith snatched the Skills Challenge prize.

Teammate, Luke Doumith was named the All-Star Most Valuable Player (MVP) leading the winning team with 12 points, 12 rebounds and 7 steals.

J.T. Ambrose dominated in the Mini-girls Primary category claiming awards for Team Speed Dribble, Individual Speed Dribble, Individual Shoot-out and the Skills Challenge.

Danica Garnett took double prizes for J.T. in the Individual Speed Dribble and Skills Challenge while teammate, Selena Francis won the shoot-out.

In the Mini-boys Primary division, Dequante Tonge of Liberta Primary won the Individual Speed Dribble award while William Hussein of Combined walked away with the Skills Challenge title.

Cedar Grove’s Nigel Joseph Jr. and Craig Massiah did not go home empty-handed as Joseph grabbed the Individual Shoot-out title with his 7 points while Massiah was named the All-Star MVP with his 6 points, 5 rebounds and 6 steals.

Villa Primary won the Team Speed Dribble title.

Clare Hall Secondary School (CHSS) walked away with a number of prizes in the Junior boys section as Adrian Carniege claimed the Individual Speed Dribble title and the All-Star MVP trophy.

Clare Hall claimed the Team Speed Dribble title while Tehran Zachariah of SJA claimed the Skills Challenge trophy.

Teammate, Raheem Aska won the 3-point shoot-out title.