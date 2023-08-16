Youth Parliamentarians say more can be done to enhance regional integration

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

Symbolic of the ideal by which they wished to promote within the national psyche, the three youth parliaments of St Kitts and Nevis, Montserrat and Antigua and Barbuda debated the current state of regional integration and the potential issues which limited its growth.

The National Youth Parliament of Antigua and Barbuda (NYPAAB), St Kitts and Nevis Youth Parliament Association (SKNYPA) and the Montserrat National Youth Parliament (MNYP) held the second sitting of their Joint Youth Assembly with the first resolution calling for the ‘further integration of the Eastern Caribbean islands’.

Acting as Prime Minister during the debate, NYPAAB President Kamalie Mannix spoke about the stronger voice which Caribbean islands have on the international stage when united.

“We have small islands — when we go on the international stage in places like the United Nations, we are battling against countries that have populations of almost two billion people.

“It is in our best interest to coordinate together, to advocate together, to speak with one voice particularly in the interest of climate change, where we have seen the erosion of beaches, destruction of property and just like everyone else, I don’t know what happened lately to the sun,” Mannix stated.

Youth First member of Parliament for Montserrat, Mauricia Barzey highlighted the work that past regional leaders have done to lay the groundwork for regionalism.

Pictures from the Joint Youth Assembly.

“I want to praise the outstanding efforts of individuals who championed the call for integration such as Vere Cornwall Bird, Robert L Bradshaw and Sir Lester Bird and many others.

“As a proud Montserratian, I would also like to note my own national hero, William H Bramble, a politician, diplomat and a man who worked tirelessly to promote regional cooperation amongst these nations; his efforts were instrumental in fostering economic development, political stability and cultural exchange within the region,” Barzey highlighted.

However, Barbuda Youth MP Ezekiel Francois noted that divisions between sister islands such as Antigua and Barbuda and St Kitts and Nevis remained a barrier to further unity at the regional level.

Youth Member for St Christopher #2, Dominique Williams also noted the need to address the high cost of regional travel which limit the connectivity of the Eastern Caribbean.

“This is the time where most of my peers I know are travelling, either for school or spending the time on vacation and yet, they are travelling to the US, they are travelling to Britain and all over the world when our islands are right next door, but when we look at the prices to travel to the United States and to go to Antigua, you realise that it is about the same to fly to the US,” she said.

Meanwhile, Jahmaal Frederick, the Youth MP for St Paul, spoke about the need to reduce regional airfare taxes so as to allow for greater travel connectivity between the islands.

“It is unfair that international airlines receive all kinds of tax write-offs where we have to pay for every empty seat, and that it is unfair to the regional airlines that are moving our people throughout the islands, and so I am calling for that to stop and for some form of tax incentive to be given to our regional carriers,” Frederick explained.

Speaking on connectivity, the Youth MP for St George, Marver Woodley, said that the region continues to need more integration of the e-government platforms, making it easier for persons to do business online.

“We are in a digital era and if we don’t be careful, we will be left behind in the caveman days. These e-fibre systems are not just limited to the pen and paper and making sure you have your biometrics, but we can look at digital payments systems and e-consultations.

“We would have all seen what happened to our region during Covid and everybody was on the Internet; that should be a wakeup call for us,” she said.

Woodley also spoke about the need for further involvement of people in digital trade platforms and the regional stock exchange.

Additionally, Opposition Leader and SKNYPA President, Mauriel Knight spoke about the value of more regional maritime co-operation.

“I was quite intrigued yesterday [Monday] during a courtesy call with the Governor General that this idea was shared, some years ago, that joint maritime approaches must be taken to, one, improve our connectivity as … the state of air intra-regional travel is a mess, to put it lightly, and so we must look for internal solutions.

“We can connect our region through our maritime sphere; it is cheaper. Almost 60 percent of our cargo is shipped through the efficiency of our waves, so I posit this idea: to think of a joint maritime company that can move cargo from the United Kingdom, from Canada, the United States and other trade partners to the Caribbean as we seek to … reduce our food import bill by 25 percent,” Knight explained.

Rounding the debate, the Attorney General for the session, Hasani McDonald spoke about the need for further legislative harmonisation to reduce legal risks and conflict, further easing of cross border trade activity.

“To achieve this harmonisation, I wish to propose…we should have legally binding instruments supplemented with detailed model provisions and practical tools … and the [further] strengthening of the OECS Assembly,” McDonald stated.