Youth Parliament steps up anti-violence campaign

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

[email protected]

The fight against youth violence in the country is one being tackled by the National Youth Parliament Association of Antigua and Barbuda (NYPAAB).

As part of a campaign, NYPAAB members addressed this burning topic during their parliamentary debate on June 9, and are now expanding further into sharing information via various forms of media.

They will also have their message on an electronic billboard showcasing members of the organisation displaying the message ‘Think before you act, stop the violence’ on All Saints Road, in the vicinity of the Fresh and Easy store.

Celine Edwards, a member of the Youth Violence Intervention Committee (YVIC), stated that everyone is a stakeholder in the issue of youth violence, even if they don’t have a child and no one in their family is classed as youth as it is a societal issue and everyone has an important part to play to help provide productive ways for youth to use their energy.

She pointed out that while many organisations reach out to youth through the schools, many of those falling into delinquency are not within the education system, so it is necessary to go out and reach them where they are within the community, and engage them on an equal playing field without aggression.

Ezekiel François, the youth parliamentary representative of Barbuda and also a YVIC member, said the action plan also includes providing mentoring and scholarships to at-risk youth and after-school programmes, establishing peer support groups and neighbourhood watch groups, providing educational support to parents, and hosting mental health workshops to address coping mechanisms.

He said while many place blame on the government, the local population have all neglected this issue by only acting after something occurs, as though they were avengers, and often times the issue is forgotten shortly thereafter.

When asked if they had any suggestions to bring to the government, they spoke to their efforts to advocate for a facility to allow for youth development and rehabilitation and that they are willing to partner with other groups such as Team Antigua Island Girls and others that have the same agenda to complete their goals efficiently.

The members of the youth organisation encouraged members of corporate Antigua to assist in any way possible with the initiatives the NYPAAB are working on and to be part of effecting meaningful change amongst young people.