Youth MP hosts Christmas Card Competition

Spread the love













Students at the Parham Primary, Pares Primary and Pares Secondary schools will be able to win a grand prize of $500 among other prizes with the launch of the first ever St Peter Christmas Card competition.

The competition which was created by Youth MP of St Peter Chaneil Imhoff is open to students enrolled in the three schools in the St Peter constituency aged 7-12 years old in the primary level and 12-18 in the secondary.

The competition aims to promote the rich and diverse history of St Peter, the cause of the National Youth Parliament Association of Antigua and Barbuda and creativity and learning through the arts.

Students will be required to create a Christmas Card that depicts at least one area of interest in the Constituency. The cards must be the original artwork of the individual child and students will be required to use pencils, pens, paint, crayons, or any other materials readily available in school for their design.

Posters must be submitted on the 8.5 x 11 Official Entry Form that will be provided.

Official Entry forms will be available at the schools and from the MPs website www.chaneilimhoff.com as well as the contest sponsors from Friday, 9th October, 2020.

Entry Forms must be submitted to the School’s Art Teacher or designated contact person to be taken to the Antigua and Barbuda Science and Innovation Park by December 4th, 2020 at 4 pm for judging. Forms submitted after this date will not be accepted.