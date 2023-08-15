Youth Mentorship Program hosts conflict resolution session

- Advertisement -

The Few Good Men Mentorship Program hosted a conflict resolution session aimed at equipping young men with skills necessary to resolve conflicts, on August 14 from 9am to 11:30am.

The session held at the Department of the Environment conference room, featured presentations by Chief of Defence Staff at the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force (ABDF), Colonel Telbert Benjamin, and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Albert Wade.

A 40-minute presentation facilitated by Col Benjamin featured the topics of discipline and respect, along with information relating to the ABDF.

DCP Wade focused on conflict resolution, emphasising the importance of respecting rules and laws intended to maintain order within society, as well as highlighting the consequences associated with deviant behaviour.

The third presenter, Veldon Raguette of the Adopt-a-Family initiative, spoke of setting a proper base for success through discipline, planning and dedication.

The founders of the Program, Arthur Thomas Jr and Jamie Saunders, shared their optimism and excitement at the prospect of continued growth of the Few Good Men Mentorship Program.

They also reiterated the importance of the nation’s youth being equipped with conflict resolution skills, and understanding how discipline can aid their efforts to achieve success in life.

Thomas and Saunders also took the opportunity to express thanks to the facilitators of the session for their time spent engaging with the mentees, and also to Joy Saunders who sponsored the session’s lunch.

Anyone interested in the program can get involved by emailing [email protected] or [email protected]