Youth jailed for two years, eight months for indecent assault of elderly woman

By Robert Andre Emmanuel

[email protected]

High Court Judge Tunde Bakre yesterday sentenced 26-six-year-old Keishawn Langford to two years and eight months in His Majesty’s Prison after he pleaded guilty to the indecent assault of a 76-year-old woman.

The crime, which carries a maximum penalty of five years, occurred on the morning of December 3, 2022, after the woman returned home to rest because she was feeling tired.

While she fell asleep in her living room, Langford somehow entered her home.

The woman was awakened by a fishy smell, and found Langford standing over her, masturbating with one hand and holding a piece of wax paper in the other.

Upon being seen, he made indecent remarks to the victim and after she requested him to leave, he asked her why she was treating him “like a dog”.

After he refused to leave the house, she chased him out athen sought assistance from a neighbour, and then contacted the authorities.

Wendel Alexander, who sought to assist the judge in the matter from a defence attorney’s standpoint, pleaded with the judge for mercy, eloquently referencing Bible scriptures and stating that while Langford had prior convictions, none were for sexual offenses.

Additionally, he argued that Langford was a young man who needed psychological help rather than a lengthy prison sentence.

However, Judge Bakre ruled that the age gap between Langford and the complainant was nearly 50 years, and that the woman would have felt deeply violated by his actions.

Additionally, the prior convictions, he noted during his sentencing, went back as far as 2010.

Correction note:

We would like to correct an error in the previously published article regarding the sentencing of Keishawn Langford for indecent assault. It was inaccurately stated that Langford was sentenced to 3 years and 8 months in prison. The correct duration of his sentence is 2 years and 8 months, attributed to a 1/3 reduction in sentence due to his guilty plea. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused and appreciate your understanding.