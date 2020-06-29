Youth involvement

Spread the love













On the 26th of June, Youth MP for All Saints East and St. Luke in the National Youth Parliament Association of Antigua and Barbuda, Esquire Henry, conducted his first official community initiative, courtesy of Velvet Touch and Spa.

One teacher, Augusta Samuel, was selected from the Irene B. Williams Secondary School, and another, Rochelle Peter, was chosen from the All Saints Secondary School by the 5th form students of each school for their outstanding work in the profession.

Henry awarded them with a gift certificate to Velvet Touch and Spa.

Samuel and Henry are seen in the photos. (Contributed)