Youth invited to apply for sailing scholarship and camp

The Sea Learning Challenge Antigua and Barbuda Foundation (SLC AB) will join forces for a second year with the National Sailing Academy for a sailing scholarship and camp.

The initiative, aimed at fostering youth development through sailing and marine education, comes on the heels of the fourth Small Island Developing States (SIDS4) conference, held in Antigua from May 27-30.

The conference underscored the critical need for sustainable development and resilience in small island nations. The adoption of the Antigua and Barbuda Agenda for Small Island Developing States highlighted several critical areas for international support, including economic diversification, health systems strengthening, sustainable energy transitions, and climate action.

In alignment with these goals, the Sea Learning Challenge Foundation aims to empower the youth of Antigua and Barbuda by providing them with skills and opportunities in sailing and marine conservation.

SLC AB founders Skye-Amalia Durham, Lola Valentina Proano-Montana, and Carime Caysjah Warrell have again partnered with the National Sailing Academy to introduce several enhancements to the scholarship programme. These include a slight adjustment in the age range of participants, personalised coaching sessions for scholarship recipients, and ongoing opportunities to engage with the foundation’s missions.

Notably, one-on-one mentoring sessions will help students explore maritime industry career interests, with pathways leading to globally recognised certifications such as the STCW (Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping for Seafarers) or Antigua Boat Master Courses.

The Sea Learning Challenge 2024 scholarship offers an immersive learning experience at the National Sailing Academy from August 19-30. Participants will receive five hours of sailing tuition daily, with a one-hour break, over 10 days.

The course follows the Royal Yachting Association (RYA) Learn to Sail Syllabus, covering levels one, two and three. These internationally recognised qualifications will equip participants with the confidence to sail a dinghy independently.

“The Sea Learning Challenge is more than just a sailing camp; it is a transformative experience that embodies the foundation’s core values of purpose, stewardship, cultural exchange, community, collectivism, sustainability, and ocean conservation,” a release said. “Investing in Antigua and Barbuda’s youth, the programme aims to create ripple effects contributing to the island’s long-term resilience and prosperity.”

Applications for the 2024 scholarship are now open. Interested candidates aged 16-26 can apply online at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfAaq_WlbqcjmqAuVs2cwWdqJGqYTOTAVyTazY9YcSkNM5MJA/viewform?pli=1