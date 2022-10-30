Youth in the St John’s City South constituency to benefit from basic training in welding

- Advertisement -

By Theresa Goodwin

[email protected]

Young adults and others from within the St John’s City South constituency and surrounding areas will again be exposed to basic life skills training, this time in the field of welding.

The courses were launched on Saturday and will run once per week for three months.

United Progressive Party (UPP) candidate for the area, Franz deFreitas, explained that courses will be facilitated by Vaughn Walters Jr, a professional within the field.

“It will introduce all the basic and traditional welding formats that are in Antigua and Barbuda. The idea behind our programme at Trades Field School is to take people, boys and girls and others who are looking to acquire another skill, and give them training in a short course format.

“Whatever they do with the skill, the idea is to empower the communities because there are a lot of people who are either unemployed or underemployed, and we want to solve that problem,” the Party’s candidate explained.

The program will be conducted at the party’s campaign office on Sir Andy Roberts Street, and will be done in both theory and practical.

“The person who is facilitating the course is [well-versed] in applied learning and so, the course will have a practical component. His strategy is to make it easy by giving people who participate in the programme something to do immediately. So, when they leave, we will actually have a project that we would have contracted out of the welding material and the course work from that class,” deFreitas said.

The course is specifically geared towards youths as young as twelve years old, however according to deFreitas, adults will not be turned away once space is available.

Those interested in signing up will be required to pay a fee of one hundred and fifty dollars per month to offset the cost of materials and other equipment.

Weeks ago, several students, young and old, benefited from training in the installation of solar panels, again in the St John’s City South constituency.