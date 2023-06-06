Youth crime is an issue, but we must ‘scream out’ for greater family support – Senator Marshall

- Advertisement -

Youth crime continues to be a major issue but there needs to be greater focus on the family environment as the country discusses potential solutions.

That was according to Senator Samantha Marshall, who is also a Minister of State with responsibility for social transformation.

Youth crime in the twin island state has been a perplexing issue for the country, with several prominent cases of youths engaging in criminal activity in recent months.

The government has proposed changes to the Child Justice Act to allow for juveniles to be tried as adults for serious crimes, while some have called for other measures to be taken to arrest the issue.

Speaking to Observer media, Senator Marshall said, “I think some of the things we should be calling for is the greater role being played by the family structure. I think we should be looking at why we are seeing more young people involved in such crimes.

“Yes, once they are involved in crimes we want to see that they are treated in a certain way that reflects the crime that they committed but I also want to hear the same cry out for greater support of family, parenting and community involvement,” she said.

She argued that there needs to be spaces for young people to express themselves.

“Are we weakened in the education system and counsellors not being able to do the work? And if so, what are the challenges?” she articulated.

Meanwhile, the government has also reported that renovations at the Boys Training School are on track for completion by the end of the month, enabling it to be restored as a rehabilitation centre for delinquent boys.

However, Senator Marshall spoke about the restructuring of policies and retraining of staff to better assist in rehabilitation.

“We want to do away with institutionalising our boys and girls in trouble with the law. For more serious offences, yes, there are serious penalties for those individuals to pay.

“But for lesser offences, where those persons need to be rehabilitated, we intend to have a more structured programme,” the senator said.

She also revealed that talks over improving the institution’s sporting facilities are underway.