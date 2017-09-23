Youth charged with villager’s murder

New Story

The Liberta man charged with the murder of a fellow villager Kelvin Matthew, 40, has been remanded to prison.

Ibell Carr of Table Hill Garden, Liberta was remanded to prison when he appeared before Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.Carr is scheduled to reappear in court on December 6 for committal proceedings. Then the magistrate will determine if a prima facie case has been made out to further the matter to the High Court.

Police reports indicate that the two men got into a heated argument on the Liberta Basketball Court, which resulted in Carr arming himself with a sharp object which he used to stab Matthew in his chest. Matthew was pronounced dead on the scene by a medical doctor.

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old woman who was stabbed, allegedly during a domestic dispute on Wednesday, is now in police custody after being treated at the hospital for multiple stab wounds to the upper body.

Her ex-partner Carmona “Farmer” Samuel died from a single stab to the chest, the same day that she was injured.

The 72-year-old farmer was found dead on the outside stairs of his home on Wednesday afternoon when the police went to probe the woman’s report of the dispute.

Police sources say a knife, believed to have been used in the stabbing, was found some distance away from the man’s body. The incident occurred at Samuel’s property at Gilbert’s Estate.

