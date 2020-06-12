Youth charged with attempted murder

Spread the love













Police yesterday arrested and charged a 20-year-old resident of Parliament Street, Gray’s Farm, for the alleged attempted murder of Miguel George.

The accused, Ashbirth Damian O’Brien, and his alleged victim live on the same street.

According to a release from the police’s communications unit, STRATCOM, while at Parliament Street on the evening of June 5, O’Brien allegedly used an object to inflict a wound to George’s head.

A report was made to Gray’s Farm Police Station, and further investigations into the matter led to his arrest.

The accused is expected to appear in court to answer to the charge today.

George is currently a patient at Mount St John’s Medical Centre where he is being treated for head injuries.