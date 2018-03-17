Youth All-Star Festival ends on high note

New Story

The JSC Sports Complex was buzzing with excitement as the Senior girls and Senior boys put their skills on display on the final day of the Cool and Smooth Inter-Schools Basketball All-Star Festival on Thursday.

Jahlieshia Knowles of All Saints Secondary School (ASSS) secured the first award of the day, winning the Individual Speed Dribble with 8 points.

ASSS walked away

with a number of other awards as Reyanna Regis was named the All-Star MVP with her 12 points and 3 block-shots.

ASSS also claimed the title for Team Speed Dribble relay.

Nia Coates of Christ the King High School (CKHS) won the Individual Skills Challenge while Karel Knight of Princess Margaret School (PMS) secured the Individual Shoot-out title.

Daniel Perez of Jennings Secondary School (JSS) left it all on the court as he won the Individual Speed Dribble title in grand style with a total of 9 points.

The celebrations would continue for JSS as Sandy Valdez claimed the Skills Challenge trophy.

Sadiki Harris of Princess Margaret School (PMS) stunned everyone as he claimed the Individual Shoot-out title.

Harris put those shooting skills on display once again as he won the prize for the longest three-point bomber in the All-star game, banking it from the half-court line.

Lincoln Weekes of Ottos Comprehensive however would show his dominance as he was named the All-Star MVP with his 20 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists.

Antigua State College claimed the Team Speed Dribble relay title.

The festival was sponsored by Cool and Smooth, F and G Trading, Antigua Home and Office Depot, Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board, Kennedys, King’s Casino, Ahkimo Ltd., Fat Boy Coconut Water, One Stone Original, Mario Davis, Mario Samuel, Dion Shaw, Eric Henry, Kaara Martin, Neville Martin, Marlon Charles, Nathaniel Bowers, Khalid Shabazz, Carlton Brodie, Junie Shepphard, Elroy Christopher, Andy Bass, Carol Cornelius, Kebra Nanton, Craig Massiah, Kareem Knight, Xavier Meade, Arlene Martin, Tyechia Lake, Warren Bogle, Shawn Williams, Humroy Wright, Craig Parker, Richie Francis, Kevin James, Adonis Humphreys, Carlena Knight, Karrie Knight and Carla Knight.