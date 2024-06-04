Youth advocate says SIDS4 role was ‘a dream come true’

- Advertisement -

Youth advocate Cameron Clarke has described his recent experience with the SIDS conference in Antigua and Barbuda as “memorably satisfying”.

Clarke was among scores of young people who volunteered for the fourth edition of the event and the ground-breaking SIDS Global Children & Youth Action Summit (CYAS).

The 25-year-old also connected with the Department of Youth Affairs (DYA) and was the master of ceremonies for a youth event held at Government House on May 29. Reflecting on the historic gathering, Clarke declared, “It was like a very nice and needed homecoming.”

The Michigan native, whose father Dr Dave Clarke hails from Villa in Antigua, said, “It’s amazing to be back in Antigua, giving back to the community.”

The volunteer enthusiast dubbed the experience “a dream come true” and proclaimed that “never in my life would I have imagined that I would be introducing the Governor General of Antigua and Barbuda, Sir Rodney Williams, and Commonwealth Secretary-General, the Rt Hon Patricia Scotland.”

Clarke applauded the hospitality of Sir Rodney who spent a significant amount of time after the event taking photos with a multitude of youth.

Two other memorable moments for Clarke at Government House were the Secretary General’s inspirational speech about her childhood and when she presented a badge that signified the Commonwealth future to eight-year-old Tianna Spencer.

Clarke said the youngster’s rendition of the popular song “You Say” was quite impressive, as well as a presentation by Caleb Brathwaite, a member of the SIDS CYAS Steering Committee.

Brathwaite insisted that young people have the solutions for many of the problems plaguing the world, but their efforts are impeded due to lack of resources. He appealed for the injection of more financial resources into youth projects. For Clarke, it was an honour to be in a room filled with dignitaries, creatives, and talent.

So, too, was it for the Director of Community Development and Citizens’ Engagement Division, Dale O’Brien, who said, “I embraced the opportunity to be among a cohort of young intellectuals and youth parliamentarians. I was also captivated with the master of ceremonies’ calm but effective disposition, which kept me engaged.”

The DYA’s Project Development Officer, Carolyn Perry, also lauded Clarke’s efforts. “I was extremely impressed with the MC considering this was his first experience presiding over such a high-level gathering,” she said. “The Department of Youth Affairs is brimming with pride that it was able to provide such an important platform for youth to amplify their voices.”

Clarke, who’s part of the Black Diplomats Academy delegation, urged all young people to volunteer if they want to build their confidence and feel fulfilled. The Academy is a Canadian-based programme with a diaspora level focus that supports the teaching and uplifting of young people of African descent in international affairs.

Clarke said the SIDS events enriched the experience of the delegation, which included Angelica Johnson Baptista, Danisha Decius, Crystal Bryan, Kiana Bonncik, and Candies Kotchapaw.

The group was positively impacted by the SIDS4 discussions with the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Motley, who declared, “finance is not the destination”, but only a medium to achieve resilience. Motley added “we are spending so much time and energy trying to get the financial reforms up to scale that we’ve forgotten that when we get that, we still have a marathon to run, with respect to procurement, feasibility studies, execution etc.”

After listening keenly to the prime minister, the Black Diplomats said that their message was clear. “These conversations are vital for ensuring that SIDS can withstand and thrive amidst global challenges such as climate change, economic volatility, and social inequalities. Being a part of such significant dialogue underscores our commitment at the Black Diplomats Academy to driving positive change, fostering global cooperation, and supporting sustainable development initiatives.”

As the Black Diplomats revel in the Antiguan and Barbudan experience, they look forward to another volunteer opportunity. Clarke, a master’s student in the Latin America and Caribbean Studies programme, is getting ready to head back to Florida International University. He believes that eight-year-old Tianna Spencer, the Black Diplomats Academy, National Youth Ambassadors, volunteers, and other change-makers are living proof that “we truly are in good hands”.