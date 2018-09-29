Youth admits to killing cousin

New Story

A Grays Farm man yesterday admitted that back when he was 14 years old in 2011, he shot his 17 year old cousin in her head and killed her.

The now 21-year-old youngster pleaded guilty to manslaughter when he appeared in the High Court before Justice Keith Thom on an indictment in relation to the killing of Stacey Ramirez.

A social inquiry report was ordered and the convicted killer will remain on his $25,000 bail until sentencing on November 2.

The law now prohibits the publication of the names of people who commit crimes as juveniles hence the name of the convict has been withheld..

He will avoid the maximum penalty of 35 years.

Ramirez, who was a student at the Princess Margaret School, was shot in the head while at her aunt’s home in Grays Farm with the convicted killer and another youth.

It was about 8:45 a.m. on July 8, 2011 when a single gunshot rang out, after which residents found Ramirez with a bullet wound to her head.

Paramedics were summoned and medical technicians transported her to Mount St. John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC), where she remained unconscious, on a ventilator, until she succumbed to her injuries some 12 hours later.

The convict was arrested and charged two days after her death.

In addition to the accusation of murder, the lad was also charged with unlawful possession of a .38 revolver and possession of four matching rounds of ammunition, but at court yesterday he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter..

The accused had spent only about one week behind bars because he managed to secure bail almost immediately after charges were laid against him.

Attorneys appearing yesterday in the High Court for the now-convicted man were John Fuller and Siobhan Leandro.