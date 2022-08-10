Youth, 22, becomes country’s latest road fatality

- Advertisement -

By Makeida Antonio

[email protected]

A family has been left to mourn the life of a young man which was tragically brought to an end early Wednesday morning.

Police confirmed 22-year-old Ti-Jon James of English Harbour was pronounced dead following a traffic collision on the Sir Sydney Walling Highway around 11pm Tuesday night.

According to a police statement, James was driving a white Honda Integra car in an easterly direction at a “fast speed”, when he apparently lost control of the vehicle in the vicinity of Luna Park.

The vehicle reportedly flipped several times before it collided with a concrete wall, causing James multiple injuries to his body. He was transported to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre by the Emergency Medical Services.

Doctors reported that the patient arrived at the hospital in a critical and unstable condition. All efforts were made to resuscitate him, but they were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead around 3.30am.

Further details were given to Observer by a resident who was at the scene. It was alleged that James hit a tree, causing him to flip, hit a wall and land on the opposite side of the road. Then, a second car travelling west apparently came speeding over the hill, saw the road blocked but could not brake in time to stop the car from sliding down, resulting in three other cars becoming involved.

Meanwhile, condolences have poured in on social media with many of James’ friends and associates speaking of seeing him at a track meet on Tuesday night, along with during the recent Carnival celebrations.

James was a past student of the Princess Margaret Secondary School and also a former ramp agent for Caribbean Airport Services.

“For this life, I want to be celebrated. [I] don’t want to waste my days. I want to spend them on enjoyment. Rest up Tij – this one hit real hard ma boy,” one Facebook user said in tribute to James.

One close friend, who learned of the tragedy on his birthday, wrote, “Happy birthday to me. Really sad that I had to lose my childhood best pal this morning. RIP TIJON.”

“Since we were little boys, we were playing cricket until we end up working at the same place and you were just going to elevate yourself and move on to something bigger and now this happened. I can’t believe bro. Until we meet again. I will miss you,” another close friend posted.

“I jumped from my husband’s vehicle to help you last night young man. Don’t know you, but I wished that you had pulled through,” another Facebook user wrote. “Condolences to your family. This wasn’t the news I wanted to wake up to. RIP.”

Efforts to reach immediate family members were futile up to news time.