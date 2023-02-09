Your ‘sign’ to stop illegal dumping!

- Advertisement -

By Joshel Wilson, EAG

I am almost certain that you did not know that Antigua and Barbuda produces almost four kilograms of waste per person per day. When compared to other islands, who are within the same income-bracket as Antigua and Barbuda, we are definitely out-performing them in our waste generation. Antigua’s daily waste per person is double the amount that the citizens of other islands produce.

This is not based on an assumption, but data provided by Daryl Spencer, General Manager of the National Solid Waste Management Authority.

Figures like this are shocking, not just because Antigua and Barbuda is the first country within the Eastern Caribbean to ban single use plastics, but also because it makes it quite plain that we have likely exceeded what can be stored in our landfill. And as people become less interested in how they generate waste, the likelihood is that they will become more and more negligent about where it goes.

It is very possible to ignore the problem, to not be affected by the bushes strewn with waste. But it becomes a bit more difficult if you, like me, visit our wetlands and mangrove ecosystems to see the birds that pass through our island every year or who live here.

Between January 14 and February 4, the EAG, along with the Wadadli Warblers Birding Club and other volunteers, visit these sites to monitor the vast array of birds that pass through our country.

Unveiling of the sign that seeks to protect birds and curb illegal dumping at Shell Beach (Photos by wadadliunplugged.com) Unveiling of the sign that seeks to protect birds and curb illegal dumping at Shell Beach (Photos by wadadliunplugged.com) The spotted sandpiper is featured on the sign (Photo by Shanna Challenger) Environmentalists hope to discourage people from dumping garbage (Photo by Joshel Wilson)

We see brown pelicans, spotted sandpipers, blue-winged teals, and peregrine falcons. We get to witness wildlife up close (well, through binoculars), because we have, right here in Antigua, globally designated Important Bird and Biodiversity Areas (IBAs) that are important habitats for these species.

Just like us, these species need a clean and healthy environment. They need to be able to find food and shelter within these important ecosystems and our toxic relationship with trash is making that quite difficult for them.

The illegal dumping of plastics and microplastics can have severe environmental impacts on these local wetlands and beaches, such as negatively affecting our soil quality and air quality from open burning and damaging our water sources.

But we are not disconnected from our environment! The health of our marine and coastal ecosystems serves as an indicator for the overall wellbeing of our environment. Nneka Nicholas, Legal Consultant at the Department of Environment, reminds us that as a Small Island Developing State (SIDS), we are very dependent on wetlands for a myriad of reasons, not least of which are areas for people to relax and observe wonderful species, but also because these habitats provide ecosystem services such as protection from coastal erosion and excessive wave action, as well as improving water quality and providing habitats for a variety of flora and fauna.

Another benefit that these ecosystems give to us is ecotourism, which plays a big role in the day-to-day activities of Antigua and Barbuda’s tourism industry. Tourists, interested in interacting with our environment and local communities, often go birdwatching or seek out guided birding tours.

The areas where they visit must be visually appealing, accessible, and waste-free to attract tourists. Amiah Nicholas from the Ministry of Tourism touted that, “Birding plays a significant and growing part in the tourism industry and creates direct and indirect economic benefits for many countries and communities. Birding is not only good for diversifying the product, but additionally minimising the effects of seasonality.”

So, in an effort to curb illegal dumping and plastic pollution in Antigua, the EAG with its partners, regional NGO BirdsCaribbean, and the Ministry of Tourism, have begun installing informative signs that will increase the appreciation and value for shorebirds and the environment at IBAs in Antigua. These areas include Darkwood Beach, Ffryes Beach, Johnson’s Point, McKinnon’s Salt Pond, and Shell Beach.

These signs not only provide valuable information about species of birds that you can find in those ecosystems, but also remind us of the need to curb our poor waste management practices.

When you see the sign, remember it is a “sign” to change your ways! A “sign” to remind us of the necessary actions that need to be taken to achieve a cleaner and healthier Antigua and Barbuda.

This project is being implemented through funding support from BirdsCaribbean, and partnership with the Ministry of Tourism. Support is also provided by the National Solid Waste Management Authority and the Department of Environment.

Call 727-BINS (2467) to report illegal dumping.