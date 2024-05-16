Youngsters showcase oratory skills in school debating competition

An inter-schools debating competition showcased the talent and prowess of the country’s youths – and culminated in an exciting showdown between the Antigua Grammar School and the Sir Novelle Richards Academy.

The Ministry of Education declared the Caribbean Union Bank 2024 Inter-Secondary School Debate Competition a success.

“This year’s moot for the finals ‘The Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP) is both relevant and beneficial to the Antiguan society,’ inspired dynamic and thought-provoking arguments from both teams,” a release said.

“The Antigua Grammar School, advocating for the proposition, highlighted the positive impacts of the CIP. Their arguments centred on how the CIP has attracted substantial foreign investment to the twin island state, leading to job creation and the enhancement of the tourism sector through the development of high-end resorts.”

The Sir Novelle Richards Academy, opposing the moot, delivered a compelling case against the CIP.

Led by first speaker Derisia Desiree and second speaker Janelle Charles, the team presented a passionate and well-researched argument. They cited local and international news reports, economic data, and statistical records to illustrate how the programme exacerbates inequality by disproportionately benefiting high-net-worth foreigners.

Additionally, they discussed the diplomatic tensions that arise when questionable individuals obtain Antigua and Barbuda passports, leading to restrictions from countries to include the UK, USA, and Canada. The opposition also raised concerns about the vetting process of CIP applicants.

After a spirited exchange, the judges held that the Sir Novelle Richards Academy was the better of the two teams, allowing them to retain the trophy for a second year in a row. Charles was also adjudged the best speaker of the finals.

“The debates showcased the critical thinking, public speaking, and research skills of our students,” said Handel Spencer, Brand Engagement Associate with Caribbean Union Bank.

“We are proud to support initiatives that nurture these talents and contribute to the educational and personal growth of our youth. This year’s competition success is a testament to the hard work of the students, their coaches, and the Ministry of Education.”