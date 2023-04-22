Youngster placed on probation for sex with underage girlfriend

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

A young man will be spending the next year of his life on probation for having unlawful sexual intercourse with an underage girl who he was in a relationship with.

The boy, who was 17 years old at the time of committing the offence, became friends with the victim when she started attending the school he was enrolled in.

In 2019, when the girl turned 13 and moved into second form and the boy was in fourth form, they first began messaging on Instagram and entered into a relationship which involved sexual intercourse.

At the end of that year, the complainant’s father noticed a hickey on her neck and began to question her about it.

The minor confessed that she had been having sex with her boyfriend.

The concerned father prohibited his daughter from seeing the defendant and also spoke to his mother about the situation.

Despite his efforts to put a stop to the relationship, the young boy and girl continued to meet.

In 2020, the complainant used her father’s phone to contact the defendant on Instagram and forgot to log out afterwards.

Messages were discovered by her mother who then reported the matter to the police.

The youngster admitted to the crime and, yesterday, Justice Ann-Marie Smith sentenced him to one year’s probation.

If he violates the probation, he will be imprisoned for six months.