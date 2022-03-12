Youngster ordered to repay thousands stolen from Abracadabra restaurant

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Twenty-three-year-old Tyreke Horsford has been ordered by a High Court judge to repay the owners of Abracadabra restaurant and bar more than EC$15,000 which he stole from the entertainment spot in 2019.

On January 5 2019, the complainant closed the English Harbour establishment in the middle of the afternoon leaving $12,513 in a secured safe. But the next day when he returned, half of a double door was laying on the ground and the cash, along with three tablets valued at $2,970, was missing.

The court heard that, in October 2018, Horsford was working at another restaurant in the area when he began conspiring with a coworker to break into Abracadabra saying that he had a medical issue and needed money.

The next month, when the defendant said he was planning to break in after Abracadabra’s next big event, the colleague asked for $20,000 upfront as payment for helping, plus 25 percent of whatever was stolen.

But because the defendant never gave him the funds, his coworker did not participate.

On January 6 2019, the defendant asked his cousin – who he was staying with for a short period in English Harbour – for some pliers, allegedly to fix his phone charger.

The next day he informed her that Abracadabra had been broken into. Later that day he called to inform her that he had been to the Land store to buy her a purse, plus other items for himself.

The owner of the establishment and the cousin ran into each other later that day and she was invited to view the surveillance footage where she saw someone resembling the defendant stealing from the place.

When she got home, she spotted a white vest and white latex gloves in a bin and also observed a hole in the fence leading to Abracadabra that was not there before.

She also saw the pliers and a flashlight on the kitchen counter.

The matter was reported to the police and the defendant was subsequently charged.

Yesterday, Justice Stanley John sentenced Horsford to pay back the total monies taken, $15,483, to the owners of Abracadabra.