Youngster fined $45K for gun, drugs and bullets

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A 27-year-old man has been given a hefty $45,000 fine following the discovery of a firearm, ammunition, and a substantial amount of marijuana in his possession.

Dequan Christian of Martins Village was arrested and charged with various offences, including possession of one Smith and Wesson .38mm revolver, possession of five .38mm rounds of ammunition, possession of a ‘warhead’, possession of 176 grams of cannabis and possession of the cannabis with intent to transfer.

The charges originated from a search of Christian’s residence on December 20, conducted by a group of officers armed with a search warrant.

Upon arrival, they found Christian in a wooden shop on the premises. When the officers announced their presence, Christian attempted to grab something from under the counter, prompting them to use force to subdue him.

During the search, a silver and black firearm containing several rounds of ammunition was uncovered. Christian admitted the weapon was his and that he did not have a license for it.

A search further revealed transparent plastic and Ziploc bags containing marijuana worth $2,640, along with a scale, vacuum sealer, and a sum of cash in a pan. Additional currency in EC, US, and Canadian dollars was discovered under a table and a mattress.

A type of projectile or warhead was also found in a bedroom.

Christian appeared in the St John’s Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Dexter Wason, where he was fined $20,000 for cannabis possession, $20,000 for firearm possession, and $5,000 for ammunition possession. He was reprimanded and discharged for the other offences.

Christian has six months to pay the fines or he faces six months in prison.