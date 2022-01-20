25.2 C
St John's
Thursday, 20 January, 2022
Young woman dies in road fatality

A 29-year-old woman residing in Yorks village has been recorded as the country’s first road death for 2022.

According to police reports, she was walking from East to West on Friars Hill Road in the vicinity of Village Walk when she was struck by a car traveling in the opposite direction.

She was transported to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center by the Emergency Medical Services, where she was later pronounced dead by a medical doctor.


The incident occurred around 5:45 am on Thursday 20, January 2022.

