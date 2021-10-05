Young woman assisting police with latest homicide investigation

The police are investigating the circumstances that led to the murder of a middle-aged woman last night.

The deceased, who resided in Piccadilly, is said to be in her 60’s.

Allegations are she was stabbed by a young woman who broke into her home around 9:30 pm Monday night.

Reports reaching Observer suggests that the woman was stabbed shortly after reporting to police that someone was trying to break into her house.

Police have taken a young woman into custody to assist with the investigation.

She is the 10th person to be killed this year.

OFFICIAL POLICE REPORT

Police Continue Probing Piccadilly Murder

The police are continuing their investigations into an alleged homicide at Piccadilly, where a 66yrs old female was discovered dead inside her home.

Around 9:15 pm on Monday 4th October, the police responded to a report at the home of the deceased and found her motionless body

laying on her living room floor. She appeared to have sustained injuries to the back of her head.

The body was pronounced dead at 12:48 pm by a medical doctor.

One female is currently in police custody assisting the police further in their investigations.