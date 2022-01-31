26.5 C
Young woman among 14 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hrs

Global Medical Response ambulances parked outside the COVID-19 triage area at the Port-of-Spain General Hospital yesterday. (photo credit CNC3)

CNC3 (Trinidad and Tobago) – A young woman is among 14 COVID-19 positive people to die over the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health’s daily update.

It brought the pandemic’s death toll in T&T up to 3,395.

The other fatalities were three elderly men, six elderly women, one middle-aged man, and three middle-aged women.

According to the update, three people had no known medical condition, three had just one comorbidity, and eight had multiple comorbidities.

“Examples of the comorbidities present in the deceased include: diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, heart disease, anemia, cancer, obesity and a history of strokes,” the update said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases also continued to climb, reaching 19,831 after the Ministry of Health recorded 449 new cases from samples collected between January 23 and 29.

There were 264 people to be deemed recovered from the disease after being released from under the Ministry of Health’s care; 229 from home self-isolation and 35 from healthcare facilities.

There, however, remained 448 people still receiving care at public health facilities; 384 were hospitalised with 104 in step-down facilities awaiting discharge.

There were 18,894 people in home self-isolation.

