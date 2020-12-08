Young sailors complete critical training programme

Spread the love













Kayon Guiste, Ta Janica Thomas, Jody Thomas

Ten of the newest trainees at the National Sailing Academy (NSA) have completed their Power Boat Level 2 training and, along with their First Aid Certification, are well on their way to becoming RYA Certified Dinghy Sailing Instructors.

They are Jody Thomas, Lily Barkoye, Ta Janica Thomas, Alliana Spencer, Craig Greenaway, Kayon Guiste, Tssadiq Tappin, Hassani Joseph, Justin Meyer and Jahmarly Edwards.

The courses were delivered by Ondeck Antigua and Antigua and Barbuda Search and Rescue (ABSAR), and the programme is run by Sailing Manager Sylvester Thomas.

“Yachting is a key pillar of the economy and at the National Sailing Academy we are building a foundation for future sailors in Antigua and Barbuda,” Thomas said in a release.

“This latest group of trainees have learnt to sail at the Academy and by putting them through our instructor training we are preparing them for their yachting careers. The jobs available in the industry are varied and in many cases very lucrative, and so we look forward to seeing where this training takes them.”

Many past students have gone on to work in the industry, to include on racing yachts, yacht deliveries, hotel water sports operations and onboard crew.

Students on this course have one more week of intensive in-house training before Christmas which will include particular emphasis on inclusivity.

The NSA operates a Sailability programme each morning for differently abled youths and adults from the Adele School, the Victory Centre, the Rehabilitation Centre and Friends of the Care Project.

As part of their training they will be taught how to adapt their equipment and their approach to ensure they can safely deliver training to people of all abilities and learn how to assess and develop the differently abled sailors within their limitations.