Young repeat thief jailed for six months

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A 20-year-old youth from Gray’s Farm will spend six months at Her Majesty’s Prison for stealing a car jack and jumper cable from a woman’s vehicle.

Mark Jarvis, who was accused of entering a woman’s yard on the night of August 1 2020 and stealing two items amounting to $350 from her vehicle, was sentenced after he appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh yesterday.

The woman had left her vehicle open before going into her Cooks Hill home, but woke up the next day to find her car door wide open.

The defendant admitted to the offence in December last year but was only sentenced yesterday in the St John’s Magistrates’ Court.

Jarvis is also charged with breaking into a dwelling house in Nut Grove and stealing a weed-whacker, gold and silver necklaces, a Samsung television, a bracelet and an Xbox, collectively worth $5,200.

He pleaded guilty to that offence yesterday and will find out his penalty on Wednesday.

Jarvis has several previous convictions for larceny. Last year, when he was just 19, he was jailed for a year and three months for breaking into three homes and stealing several items during a crime spree which began a year earlier.