Young professional to represent country at World Business Angels Investment Forum

Daughter of the soil, Nadine McDougal will represent Antigua and Barbuda at the Grand Assembly of the World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF) after being appointed an International Partner for the country.

According to a press release issued by the WBAF, “with this new appointment, Antigua and Barbuda has joined the largest forum of the world’s equity investment markets and will now be able to connect more with the global investors market, which will open up splendid opportunities for the country.

“Now local Antigua and Barbuda angel investors, incubation centres, accelerators, private equity funds, co-investment funds, technology parks, corporate ventures and aspiring entrepreneurs will have more opportunity to connect with global leaders in the same field. The inclusion of Antigua and Barbuda in WBAF provides a wide range of opportunities for Antigua and Barbuda’s start-ups, scaleups and high growth businesses and opens doors for economic development.”

The statement also quoted the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the WBAF, Baybars Altuntas, as saying that, “as an affiliated partner of the G20 Global Partnerships for Financial Inclusion (GPFI), the WBAF supports start-ups, develops entrepreneurial ecosystems, and helps venture capital and companies connect with international companies, fin-techs and other relevant institutions. We are confident about our contribution to the economic development of the country by facilitating connections with entrepreneurial ecosystems. We strongly believe that Antigua and Barbuda will soon become a country that can foster the development of its economy in a more entrepreneurial atmosphere.”

McDougal, who describes herself as a passionate Human Resource Professional, said she strongly believes that it is only through the development of people that the highest calling of leadership is achieved and her membership in the WBAF can help with that goal.

In October 2018, she attained her Bachelor of Science Degree in Management concentrating in Human Resource Management and was soon able get her Masters Degree in Business Administration from the University of International Business and Economics.

She is currently working on her Certification in Human Resource Management and welcomed her confirmation to represent Antigua and Barbuda as an International Partner of the WBAF.