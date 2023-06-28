Young performers tuning up for musical extravaganza

- Advertisement -

Music lovers are promised a mesmerising presentation of beloved classics when young performers take to the stage next month.

The Antigua Barbuda Youth Symphony Orchestra (ABYSO) and the Commonwealth Resounds are tuning up for their upcoming musical extravaganza, Summertime.

Under the distinguished patronage of Sir Rodney Williams and Lady Williams, the event is billed as a “celebration of orchestral music like never before”.

The show will take place in two locations – one in Antigua and, for the first time, in Barbuda too.

“These concerts will showcase the exceptional talent of the ABYSO and our guest musicians, and enchant audiences with a repertoire that spans various genres and eras,” a release said.

The concerts will continue the ABYSO’s fifth anniversary celebrations.

The Antigua show is on July 15 at 6.30pm at the Weatherills Estate. Admission is EC$50 for adults and EC$25 for children under 12. Two and three course menu options are available and can be booked by calling 764-6060. Tickets are available at The Larder, Crab Hole Liquors and Woods Pharmacy.

The Barbuda concert is at 1pm on July 16 at the Fisheries Complex and admission is free.

Featured will be music from classics including The Little Mermaid and The Lion King, along with iconic hits from ABBA, James Bond, Westside Story, and many more.

“This carefully curated repertoire promises to captivate and inspire audiences of all ages,” the release added.

“The ABYSO, under the exceptional leadership of its talented musicians, will bring these timeless compositions to life, filling the air with melodies that touch the heart and stir the soul.”