Young people set to benefit from the launch of another YOUTH LEED program

By Theresa Goodwin

Organisers are getting ready to launch yet another in the series of a youth empowerment programs coined YOUTH LEED.

YOUTH LEED is a development program that prepares youth between the ages of 10 to 17, for success through the integration of Entrepreneurship, Public Speaking, Leadership, and Emotional Intelligence- education that are not currently available in the traditional school setting.

Programme Director, Franz deFreitas, explained that the program is packaged in an afterschool format for young people who are desirous of registering.

“We have included a number of interactive programs for the students. For example, in the area of entrepreneurship, not only will we be speaking about the concept, but each child will also have the opportunity to sell and learn the skills associated with doing, like record-keeping, accounting, and so on.

“For public speaking, we are putting children in an environment where they can speak publicly, intelligently, on issues all designed and hosted and produced by children. And for the leadership aspect, they will be conducting projects in their villages so that they can demonstrate what they have learned,” deFreitas explained.

The program will also include guest presentations, radio shows, historic tours, games and more.

It will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays over a three-month period beginning this week with group 1 on Tuesday 19th April and Thursday, April 20th.

The sessions will be held at the former BBC relay station in Gunthorpes at a cost of $125 per month.

The Director stressed that “It is important for parents to provide our young people with the tools that are necessary for them to survive in a world that is highly competitive. Young people are not equipped in the public system with all the systems necessary for them to survive in the world we have today.”